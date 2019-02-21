Staal (concussion) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Panthers, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.

Staal joined the team on its two-game road trip and coach Rod Brind'Amour indicated that he hopes to have him back during the road swing, but it now appears it's Saturday or bust for Staal's return. The 30-year-old center's return will bring an offensive boost for a Hurricanes club that's already clicking at a 3.40 goals per game clip during February.