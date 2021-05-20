Staal notched an assist, two shots on net, a pair of hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Staal assisted on a Warren Foegele goal when the latter's return pass for the former was deflected into the net. The 32-year-old Staal already has two goals and a helper in two postseason contests. The Hurricanes' captain has added six shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating in a middle-six role.