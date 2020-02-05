Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slings assist to halt slump
Staal picked up an assist, two shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Staal set up Brock McGinn for a tally at 12:31 of the third period. The helper snapped a five-game drought for the 31-year-old center, who has just 19 points in 53 games this season. He's added 112 hits and 102 shots, but the poor offense will keep fantasy owners from taking a look at Staal.
