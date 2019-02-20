Staal's status for Thursday's game against Florida is uncertain due to a concussion, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't suited up in game action since Dec. 23, but was able to practice with contact Monday. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that he hopes his centerman will return for their upcoming two-game road trip, but Staal remains up in the air. The Hurricanes will need to activate Staal off injured reserve before he's able to play.