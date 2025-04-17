Staal (rest) is slated to skip Thursday versus Ottawa.

Staal is resting for the second consecutive game, but he should play in Game 1 of Carolina's first-round series against the Devils on Sunday. The 36-year-old is expected to finish the regular season with 13 goals and 36 points in 75 appearances. This will mark the fifth straight campaign he's finished in the range of 30-39 points.