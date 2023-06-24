Staal signed a four-year, $11.6 million contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The exact terms of the deal are yet to be confirmed by the Hurricanes, but it's expected the delay is due to language involving a no-trade clause. Staal has gone five straight years without reaching the 40-point mark, but he remains a reliable defensive center capable of playing a shutdown role against the opponent's best players. Staal had a $6 million cap hit on his previous deal, a 10-year contract he signed in 2012.