Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Stays hot Saturday

Staal scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and doled out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Staal got the Hurricanes within a goal with the team's third tally in a span of 39 seconds in the third period. He also set up Andrei Svechnikov for the equalizer with 1:42 left in regulation. Staal has scored in three straight games, and his four points against Vegas is one shy of matching his total from the first three rounds of the postseason. He's at five goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 77 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 16 playoff outings.