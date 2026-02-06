Staal scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Staal has scored in three straight games and has six points, including five goals, over his last seven outings. The 37-year-old has thrived with more prominent chances on offense this season, including a spot on the second power-play unit at times. He's up to 15 goals, 26 points, 76 shots on net, 110 hits, 28 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 54 appearances.