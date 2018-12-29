Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Stays on shelf
Staal (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Devils.
Staal may be dealing with recurring effects of a previous concussion will miss his third straight game, keeping Clark Bishop as a top-six center. The 30-year-old pivot's next chance to enter the fold will be Monday versus the Flyers.
