Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Still sidelined
Staal (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Staal will miss an eighth consecutive game Tuesday, and the Hurricanes still haven't released any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. The veteran forward will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status will undoubtedly surface once that occurs.
