Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Still sidelined
Staal (concussion) is still on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens, per the NHL's official media site.
Staal has yet to resume skating and remains without a timetable for his return to game action. The veteran forward should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates.
