Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Streaky scorer this season
Staal has been held off the scoresheet in his last three games, and seven of nine games since the start of the season.
Staal's current output of five points doesn't impress much when you consider four of those points came in a single game (Oct. 17 against the Oilers). Staal's total point production has been in the mid-40's in each of the past two seasons, and given his current clip, he should hit that mark again in the current campaign. However, fantasy owners should expect that scoring to come in bursts, followed by longer droughts of inactivity. If you stay the course, your expectations should be rewarded by season's end.
