Staal was held off the scoreboard for the fifth consecutive game Friday against the Blue Jackets.

The 30-year-old Staal's days as a No. 1 center are likely over, having been surpassed by the Canes' franchise player, Sebastian Aho. However, he makes for a very good number two pivot, centering the second line alongside Teuvo Teravainen and rookie Andrei Svechnikov. He now has 17 points in 38 games this season, and will likely finish with something in the low 20's as the Canes enter the stretch run and try to lock down a playoff spot with 12 games left on the schedule.