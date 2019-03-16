Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Struggling through cold patch
Staal was held off the scoreboard for the fifth consecutive game Friday against the Blue Jackets.
The 30-year-old Staal's days as a No. 1 center are likely over, having been surpassed by the Canes' franchise player, Sebastian Aho. However, he makes for a very good number two pivot, centering the second line alongside Teuvo Teravainen and rookie Andrei Svechnikov. He now has 17 points in 38 games this season, and will likely finish with something in the low 20's as the Canes enter the stretch run and try to lock down a playoff spot with 12 games left on the schedule.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Provides insurance goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Aiming to return Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slated to sit Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Status uncertain•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...