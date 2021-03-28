Staal recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Staal has been thriving as the Canes' No. 2 center behind Sebastian Aho this season. He now has 24 points (10G, 14A) in 31 games, which puts him on pace to crack the 40-point plateau. The last time Staal topped 40 points was the 2016-17 season, and he needed 79 games to do it. Credit his own improved play, plus a vastly improved supporting cast as the reason for Staal's increased productivity this year.