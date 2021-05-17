Staal (rest) is in the Hurricanes' projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against the Predators.
Staal should see his usual middle-six role at even strength coupled with time on both special teams units. The veteran center will hit the 100 postseason game milestone during this playoff run barring injuries, as he comes into play Monday having dressed for 96 -- 73 with Pittsburgh and 23 with Carolina.
