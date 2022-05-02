Staal is in the projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against Boston.
Staal got the night off Thursday to rest his 33-year-old legs in the regular-season finale, but he's back in the lineup for the first game of the playoffs. Carolina's captain will return to his customary spot as the third-line center.
