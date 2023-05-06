Staal provided a goal in Carolina's 6-1 victory over the Devils in Game 2 on Friday.
It was Staal's first goal and fifth point in eight playoff contests this year. He's been particularly effective in the second round, contributing three points through two outings. Staal's marker came late in the second period to extend Carolina's lead to 3-0.
