Staal scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Staal had been limited to two assists during his 12-game goal drought. The 37-year-old center won't always be a major contributor on offense, but he'll continue to see steady middle-six minutes while providing a physical edge. For the season, he has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 23 PIM, 31 hits and 10 blocked shots over 18 appearances.