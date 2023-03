Staal scored a goal and levied six hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Staal tipped in a Brent Burns shot to tie the game at 12:44 of the third period. Since the All-Star break, Staal has four points, eight shots on net and 18 hits through eight contests. The 34-year-old center is up to 16 tallies, 29 points, 82 shots on net, 118 hits and a plus-8 rating through 58 outings overall.