Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Tallies twice in win

Staal scored two goals on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Staal had a power-play goal in the first period and added the game-winner at even strength with a diving play in the third. The defensive center has turned up the offense in a big way during the Cup finals, scoring five times and adding one assist over four contests versus Vegas. He's at a total of seven goals, four assists, 32 shots, 79 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 17 playoff outings.