Staal failed to crack the 50-point plateau for the third consecutive season, finishing with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists).

While Staal arguably remains the heart and soul of the Hurricanes, the unfortunate reality is, there were 65 other centers in the league this year who scored more points than he did. If the Canes have any chance of getting back to the postseason, they desperately need a bona fide No. 1 center who can play with up-and-coming wingers Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen -- and Staal is not that guy. Looking ahead, Staal is midway through a 10-year, $60 milion contract extension, so he is likely not going anywhere. However, the Canes currently have roughly $15 million in cap room heading into next season (second-most in the NHL), so if new team owner Tom Dundon decides to open up his wallet and bring in a true No. 1 guy, Staal could wind up being a very good No. 2. From a fantasy perspective, this was Staal's third consecutive season in the 45-50 point range, so he's a classic case of what you see is what you get. Bottom line, don't overpay to acquire him at the draft table come October.