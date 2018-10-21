Staal was held without a point for the third consecutive game Saturday against the Avalanche.

After a six-point outburst in the first five games of the season, Staal has hit a bit of a rough patch. He's still seeing monster minutes though -- he skated a whopping 22:39 against the Avs on Saturday, including 4:10 on the power play -- so the dry spell shouldn't last long.

