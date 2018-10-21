Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Three-game pointless streak
Staal was held without a point for the third consecutive game Saturday against the Avalanche.
After a six-point outburst in the first five games of the season, Staal has hit a bit of a rough patch. He's still seeing monster minutes though -- he skated a whopping 22:39 against the Avs on Saturday, including 4:10 on the power play -- so the dry spell shouldn't last long.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Three points in offensive outburst•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Gets Canes' only goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Produces well in preseason•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lights lamp Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Third straight season under 50 points•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Closes regular season with goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.