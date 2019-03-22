Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Three points in last three games
Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
Staal's cold streak is over. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last three games after going five games with goose eggs. He might not be a top-line pivot anymore, but Staal may still be able to deliver depth fantasy production if your format uses forwards, rather than center and wing designations. Pivot is just too deep for him to make a difference.
