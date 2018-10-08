Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Three points in offensive outburst
Staal had three points in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.
The youngest Staal was one of three Hurricanes to register three points in Sunday's game, a contest that saw 13 total goals scored. Staal, 30, is coming off his third straight 40+ point season and should produce similar numbers again this year, considering he's likely to get plenty of power-play time.
