Staal scored a goal and added two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Staal has heated right back up following a seven-game point drought, responding with five points in the last two games. He set up Andrei Svechnikov on the power play in the opening frame, then added the go-ahead goal and an assist at even strength in the third. Staal's remarkably on the best scoring pace of his career at age 32, with 20 points through 21 games. If he can keep this up, Staal has a chance to top his 2011-12 career high of 50 points, which would be a remarkable feat given the shortened nature of the 2020-21 campaign.