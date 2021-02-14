Staal scored a power-play goal on his only shot in a 4-3 shootout win against Dallas on Saturday He also went 12 for 21 (57.1 percent) in the faceoff circle.
Staal gave Carolina a 3-1 lead just over two minutes into the third period, banging home a Vincent Trocheck centering feed. It was the fourth goal of the season for Staal, three of which have come in his last four contests. The 32-year-old is enjoying a renaissance of sorts with 12 points -- including a team-leading eight assists -- through 10 games.
