Staal registered a pair of assists, six hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Staal had a hand in both of Warren Foegele's goals in the contest. With four assists in his last five games, Staal has shown a generous side, although his goal drought extended to 10 contests. The Ontario native is up to 26 points (10 goals, 16 helpers), 63 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-3 rating in 33 outings.