Staal scored twice in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Staal tallied just 16 seconds into the game, and when that lead evaporated, he tied the score at 2-2 in the early stages of the second period. He's scored four goals over his last four contests, which is a remarkable run of scoring for a 37-year-old defensive center. Overall, Staal has seven goals, two helpers, 27 shots on net, 37 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21 appearances in his usual middle-six role.