Staal dished out two helpers in Wednesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over the Devils.

Staal assisted on Carolina's first and last goals of the game. He helped Brett Pesce open the scoring less than 10 minutes in before setting up Jesper Fast's empty-netter late in the third. Staal's still searching for his first goal this postseason, and Wednesday's effort doubled his playoff assist total to four through seven games.