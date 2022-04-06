Staal picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
The Hurricanes' top two lines were help in check, leaving the third line of Staal, Jesper Fast and Nino Niederreiter to carry the scoring load. It was a rare burst of offense from the veteran center, as Staal has zero goals and five helpers over his last 15 games.
