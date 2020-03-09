Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two-point day in Pittsburgh
Staal notched two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
He recorded helpers on both of Justin Williams' third-period goals, as the veteran forwards showed some good chemistry together. Staal has a goal and eight points in the last 11 games, one of his best stretches of the season, and he could supply some deep-league fantasy value down the stretch on an impressively reinforced Carolina roster.
