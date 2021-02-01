Staal scored a power-play goal and added a short-handed assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

The veteran center opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game with his first goal of the season, then set up Brock McGinn late in the second for McGinn's first tally of the year. Staal has four points in his last three games, and while he hasn't reached the 30-point plateau in either of the last two seasons, his spot on a potent Carolina power play still gives him some fantasy value.