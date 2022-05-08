Staal had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 loss to the Bruins.

Staal set up Brett Pesce for the game's first goal in the first period and gave Carolina a 2-1 lead by finishing off a pretty Nino Niederreiter feed from behind the net in the second, but it was all Boston after that. The veteran center has a goal and two assists through four games in this series, which is tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5 in Carolina on Tuesday.