Staal scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Staal helped out on Jordan Martinook's opening tally before adding a goal of his own late in the first period. After a slow start to the year, Staal is heating up. He's scored in three straight games while racking up a plus-7 rating in that span. The veteran center is up to seven points, 23 shots, 37 hits and a plus-6 rating through 16 contests overall.
