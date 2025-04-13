Staal picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Both points came in the third period as the Hurricanes fended off a late, and futile, comeback attempt by the desperate visitors. It was Staal's first multi-point performance since Jan. 23, and the 36-year-old is putting the finishing touches on another solid campaign as a reliable bottom-six center. Staal has 13 goals and 36 points in 74 appearances, his fifth straight season with at least 30 points, and he's dished 133 hits, his 10th straight season in triple digits. His plus-16 rating is also his best mark since 2009-10.