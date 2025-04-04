Staal (lower body) won't play Friday versus the Red Wings, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal is set to miss his third straight game. There's been no specific update about his availability for Saturday's game against the Bruins -- it's possible he's sitting out Friday to avoid playing back-to-back contests immediately after the injury. Due to Andrei Svechnikov's (undisclosed) absence, Justin Robidas is holding the last spot in the Hurricanes' lineup for Friday's game.