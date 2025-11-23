Staal (illness) won't play against Buffalo on Sunday.

Staal will miss at least one game, but he has some time to recover ahead of Wednesday's home matchup against the Rangers. He has collected seven goals, two assists, 27 shots on net and 37 hits across 21 appearances this season. Due to Staal's absence, the Hurricanes will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Sunday's contest, with Alexander Nikishin returning to the lineup.