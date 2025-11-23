Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Unavailable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal (illness) won't play against Buffalo on Sunday.
Staal will miss at least one game, but he has some time to recover ahead of Wednesday's home matchup against the Rangers. He has collected seven goals, two assists, 27 shots on net and 37 hits across 21 appearances this season. Due to Staal's absence, the Hurricanes will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Sunday's contest, with Alexander Nikishin returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two goals in win over Jets•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Opens scoring Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Tallies equalizer Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Crosses 300-goal mark in career•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Nets first goal of postseason•