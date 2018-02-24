Staal (personal) is not expected to play in Saturday's road game against the Red Wings. the Charlotte Observer reports.

Staal already missed Friday's home game against the Penguins due to "personal and family reasons," so hopefully everything is OK in that regard. Assuming he does miss out on the action in Detroit, Staal's next chance to play will be Tuesday -- a road draw against the Bruins.

