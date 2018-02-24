Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Unlikely to play Saturday
Staal (personal) is not expected to play in Saturday's road game against the Red Wings. the Charlotte Observer reports.
Staal already missed Friday's home game against the Penguins due to "personal and family reasons," so hopefully everything is OK in that regard. Assuming he does miss out on the action in Detroit, Staal's next chance to play will be Tuesday -- a road draw against the Bruins.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Out due to family issue•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Notches lone assist in blowout win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Playing well at the break•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Notches two power-play points in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Points in four straight games•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Collects assist Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...