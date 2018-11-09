Staal was held pointless for the third straight game in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Another frustrating night for Staal owners, we know. However, Staal's point production has been very consistently in the mid-40's over the last three seasons. He's currently on pace for something in the low 40's, which is not that far off what we're used to seeing from him. He's still seeing monster minutes on the Canes' second line (19:52 per game), and he's firing the puck a ton -- over three shots per game which is higher than what he's done historically. With those numbers, he is bound to start putting points on the board again very soon.