Staal (personal) will draw back into the lineup Thursday versus Minnesota.
Staal missed Sunday's game against Vancouver for personal reasons. He has 11 goals and 19 points in 43 games this season. He's projected to play on a line with Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast in his return.
