Staal (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Monday's home game versus the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Staal has played just four games in the month of December and has failed to record a point dating back to Nov. 21. The veteran forward has missed eight games this month and Monday's absence will be his ninth. Set to play the Flyers again on Thursday in the second half of a home and home, it remains to be seen whether Staal will travel to Philly.