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Staal will be rested for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.

Staal recently battled an undisclosed injury, and the team once again listed his absence as undisclosed, but this is clearly rest and maintenance since the Hurricanes have secured home ice through two rounds of the playoffs. He'll be questionable to play the rest of the games this season.

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