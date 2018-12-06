Staal will not retake the ice Wednesday against the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal's injury further darkens his outlook after a recent run of struggles offensively, having failed to tally a point for a sixth straight game Wednesday. He has a day of rest ahead Thursday before the Hurricanes return to action for the second game of the team's two-game west coast trip Friday against the Ducks.