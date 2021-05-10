Staal (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's season finale against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.
Staal will be rested ahead of the postseason, so the 32-year-old center won't get a chance to add to his 16 goals and 22 points in 53 games. His average of .72 points per game was the second-best of Staal's career, trailing only his 2011-12 rate of .81 (50 points in 62 games).
