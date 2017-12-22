Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Can't crack lineup Thursday versus Preds

Jooris served as a healthy scratch Thursday against the Predators.

Jooris has played in just six games so far in the month of December, and he's watched from the press box five times. With just six points in 23 games for the Canes this season, the 27-year-old Jooris does not command much fantasy value at the present time.

