Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Hampered by lower-body ailment

Jooris (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Sabres, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jooris has only notched four points in 13 games this season, so his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy owners' lineups. Marcus Kruger will replace him on the Hurricanes' fourth line for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.

