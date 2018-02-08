Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Lands on waivers
Jooris found himself on the waiver wire Thursday.
Jooris's offensive productivity has dropped every year since his rookie campaign in which he tallied 24 points. This season, the center -- who has played in just 30 games -- has notched a paltry three goals and a trio of assists. If the 27-year-old clears, he will almost certainly be assigned to AHL Charlotte.
