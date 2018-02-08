Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Lands on waivers

Jooris found himself on the waiver wire Thursday.

Jooris's offensive productivity has dropped every year since his rookie campaign in which he tallied 24 points. This season, the center -- who has played in just 30 games -- has notched a paltry three goals and a trio of assists. If the 27-year-old clears, he will almost certainly be assigned to AHL Charlotte.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories