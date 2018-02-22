Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Rejoins NHL squad

Jooris was recalled from AHL Charlotte.

Jooris has spent the majority of 2017-18 with the Hurricanes, but that has resulted in only six points (three goals, three assists) and a minus-6 rating through 30 games. He will rejoin the top club after being waived and landing in with AHL Charlotte earlier this month, but nothing much has changed in regards to his lack of fantasy value in most formats.