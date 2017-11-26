Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Scores rare goal in win over Preds
Jooris scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.
Jooris came off the bench to score after sitting out the previous game as a healthy scratch -- something he has done with regularity this season. While it's nice to see him finally crack the scoresheet after an eight-game pointless drought, he's still a bottom-six player for the Canes who does not possess enough fantasy value to start in most formats.
