Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Scores twice in win over Maple Leafs

Jooris recorded two goals, four shots and a plus-1 rating through 9:51 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Jooris has bounced around the league as a depth forward the past four years. He's flashed offensive upside at the highest level but has never been given a legitimate opportunity in a scoring role. That's likely to remain the case this season, and Jooris can continue to be faded in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories