Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Scores twice in win over Maple Leafs

Jooris recorded two goals, four shots and a plus-1 rating through 9:51 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Jooris has bounced around the league as a depth forward the past four years. He's flashed offensive upside at the highest level but has never been given a legitimate opportunity in a scoring role. That's likely to remain the case this season, and Jooris can continue to be faded in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward.